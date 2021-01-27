Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $178,634.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00921303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.53 or 0.04439854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.