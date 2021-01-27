NuCypher (NU) One Day Volume Hits $19.46 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $84.82 million and $19.46 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036914 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,087,202,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

NuCypher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.