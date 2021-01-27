NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $14.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $522.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,965. The company has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.34 and its 200-day moving average is $508.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

