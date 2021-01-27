NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.