Nxt Tops 1-Day Volume of $794,123.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $794,123.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010092 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.