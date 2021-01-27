(NYX.V) (CVE:NYX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.39

(NYX.V) (CVE:NYX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.38. (NYX.V) shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 3,887 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39.

(NYX.V) Company Profile (CVE:NYX)

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for (NYX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NYX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.