Observer Market Capitalization Reaches $7.86 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Observer has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $167,083.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

