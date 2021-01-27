Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 1,969,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,527,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $865.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

