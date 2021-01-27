Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.88 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48). 411,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 370,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.81.

In related news, insider Philip Austin purchased 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,192.52 ($14,623.10).

