OIN Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $787,091.22 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $787,091.22 and $341,278.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00297820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00071238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00037634 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

