OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

