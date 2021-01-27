OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $110.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

