OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,731 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

