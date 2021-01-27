Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $15.64. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 31,902 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

