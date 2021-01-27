Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $3.91 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $742,267.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00012678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00405538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,147 coins and its circulating supply is 562,831 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

