Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.81

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.81 and last traded at $125.81, with a volume of 2746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 161,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

