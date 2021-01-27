OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.32. OncoCyte shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2,069 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.