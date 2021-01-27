Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $98.59. 36,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.