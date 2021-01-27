Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $20,571.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00068790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.02 or 0.00871126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.15 or 0.04345932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.