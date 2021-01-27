Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.05. 127,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 45,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

