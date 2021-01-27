Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Achieves $17.20 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $17.20 million and $954,641.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $4.13 or 0.00013837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars.

