Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Service Co. International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

SCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

SCI stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,914.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Service Co. International by 90.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $7,769,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

