Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 611.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,501 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 479.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

