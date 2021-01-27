OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Survey

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -16.20% -10.86% -8.66% Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81%

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $24.60 million 28.97 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -248.21 Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.24 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -1.56

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

