Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 333983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

