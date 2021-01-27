Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.70 ($11.41) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.84. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

