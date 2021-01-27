Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Michael Henreid Halvorson Purchases 200,000 Shares

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Michael Henreid Halvorson purchased 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares in the company, valued at C$3,936,295.26.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.009901 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORE. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

