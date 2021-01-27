OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) were down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 14,554,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,369,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGI. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

