Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.29. Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.00 million and a PE ratio of -44.17.

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.