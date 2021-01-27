Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.72. 126,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 245,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 600.61% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Orgenesis by 8,271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orgenesis by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

