Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $4,241.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036257 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.