Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $38.85 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.85 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00072289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.65 or 0.00920108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.30 or 0.04391109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,650,363 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.