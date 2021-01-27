Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Mark K. Keller Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Mark K. Keller sold 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $18,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $257,384.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ORRF stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

