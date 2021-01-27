Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.