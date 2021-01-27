Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Longbow Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective hoisted by Longbow Research from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.71.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.