PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

