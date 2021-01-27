Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,705 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

