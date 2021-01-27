Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 154.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,468.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

IDEX stock opened at $193.43 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average of $185.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

