Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

