Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pool by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after buying an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Pool by 5.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $363.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.62. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

