Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Shares Down 99.7%

Shares of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) traded down 99.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 39,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.60 ($0.70).

The company has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.69.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

