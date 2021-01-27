Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

PPBI opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

