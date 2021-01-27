Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

