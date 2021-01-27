PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $711.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.55 million to $723.77 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PAE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,241. The firm has a market cap of $820.08 million, a PE ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PAE has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE accounts for about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

