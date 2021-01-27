PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $53.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PagerDuty traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 97453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,362 shares of company stock worth $33,103,546 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

