Palmer Knight Co Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

NYSE:DHR opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

