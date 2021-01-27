Palmer Knight Co Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

