Palmer Knight Co Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises about 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

