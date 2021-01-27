Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $39,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,915,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.79.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $354.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

