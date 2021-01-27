Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.14

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1331636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 16.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

About Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,540 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

